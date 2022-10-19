Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire.

People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.

The project was set to begin over two years ago but was stopped due to COVID restrictions. The project has multiple programs working together to complete the tiny house. The project also allows for students of the Barren County Area Technology Center to see how the task can benefit the community.

