Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire

The Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House will be available to residents whose home was destroyed by a fire
Pictured above is Jayden Pennington of HVAC & Plumbing Foreman, Jon Myatt a Barren County ATC Teacher, Judge Michael Hale a Barren County Judge Executive, Addison Bryant an Electrical Foreman and Brenton Roller a Construction Foreman.(Barren County Area Technology Center)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire.

People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.

The project was set to begin over two years ago but was stopped due to COVID restrictions. The project has multiple programs working together to complete the tiny house. The project also allows for students of the Barren County Area Technology Center to see how the task can benefit the community.

