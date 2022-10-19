Barren River Area Safe Space holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new offices

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct 13. Barren River Safe Space, Inc. and Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their two new public-facing offices located in the historic West Star Building on 918 State Street.

Barren River Area Safe Space is a domestic violence agency that offers free emergency shelter, court advocacy, housing services, and other supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their children in various counties such as Warren, Logan, Metcalfe, Butler, and more.

According to a press release, Torri Henniger, Executive Director of BRASS, explained that the new offices were needed to move existing non-residential and housing services offices so that they were able to expand their emergency shelter program. They also added sleeping quarters that can fit up to four families in an undisclosed location. The location also allows for them to safely serve non-residential and housing clients at a separate location.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky and BRASS will have more events to recognize survivors and victims who lost their lives to domestic violence.

