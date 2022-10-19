Breast cancer survivor helps raise awareness in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer for women in the United States.

According to the CDC, for every 100,000 women, 130 new female breast cancer cases were reported and 19 women died of this cancer.

“Turn Morgantown Pink” is held every October to raise awareness and honor those who have been affected by the horrible disease.

Pink is the symbolic color of breast cancer awareness.

Becky Hankins, the co-founder of “Turn Morgantown Pink” and breast cancer survivor, says that raising awareness and support from the community and other survivors is what turning Morgantown Pink is all about.

“It is not just you. It is a lot of ladies, and we are all here to support each other. We call each other our ‘pink sisters,’” said Hankins.

“When we have our survivors, every one of the ladies here wants to reach out and help someone else. Anyone recently diagnosed needs a little bit of hope, and I think seeing 50, 60, 70-year-old ladies that have had breast cancer for 20 to 30 years, I think that gives them the hope that they need.”

Hankins, a retired school teacher at Morgantown Elementary, was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago. She even taught school while battling the disease. She says it was the hope and faith she had seeing other survivors tell their stories.

“All I could think about was two special ladies that had died in Morgantown because of breast cancer,” said Hankins.

“Then I started thinking of the other ladies that did not die, and to me knowing about the survivors is what gives people hope.”

Some local businesses in Morgantown turned pink themselves, placing ribbons outside of their business to show support.

“The support of just seeing pink ribbons on different businesses, our chamber of commerce, our newspaper, our hardware store, the courthouse, that shows, “No we are not anything special. No, pink is not special,” but it shows people care.”

The fight for a cure is still ongoing, but the wait is long overdue.

“We have had 12 years of “Turn Morgantown Pink,” we are ready for a cure.”

To learn more about how you can help to raise awareness and fight this disease, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.