Changes to Future Land Use element reflects growth of city, county

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission Executive Director held the final public forum on the proposed changes to the area’s Future Land Use Element and map on Monday. Overall, the theme of the minor changes supports the city and county’s ongoing growth.

“...allow for growth where infrastructure already exists or where it is nearby,” said Brian Peterson, Executive Director of the City-County Planning Commission.

Updated every five years, officials gave an overview of the Future Land Use Element of the comprehensive plan. Peterson went on to say one of the goals of the changes is also to reduce the number of future land use map amendments.

Agriculture today is 85% of the total land in Warren County. The current map shows the area has had about a 5 percent drop in agricultural land for existing land use since 2010.

Meanwhile, the proposed Future Land Use map shows agriculture decreasing by around 9,000 acres by 2030.

Residential changes include high-density residential decreased and low-density residential increased.

Another change is switching downtown areas that are designated commercial or high-density residential to mixed-use residential.

“By changing the map to mixed-use residential that would allow even more flexibility and that you could have commercial and residential uses in the areas that are shown in brown,” said Rachel Hurt, Planner with the City-County Planning Commission.

With the recent downzoning of tornado-damaged neighborhoods, the new map would reflect the changes.

“Some of our tornado damage neighborhoods that we have already successfully rezone to single family, the future land use map is now hopefully going to reflect the current single-family zoning that we have for some of those areas, whereas before it may have designated higher density residential use, which would not have preserved those neighborhoods,” said Peterson.

With the tremendous growth of the Transpark and all the jobs it is bringing in, the shift in land use around it provides more flexibility for how that land can be developed in the future.

“We don’t know for sure if and when or how this land would develop. But this would certainly be where it was previously designated for industrial use only, which would not have allowed residential rezoning. This would at least allow flexibility for that,” said Hurt.

There’s a dedicated webpage with information on all the changes and videos of the public forums. The recommendations for the changes will be reviewed and voted on by all the members of the Planning Commission on November 17.

View the full forum from Session 9 below:

