BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. Temperatures for many of us are going to stay in the mid to upper 30s, so prepare for a freezing morning - again.

Freezing this morning, but breezy and a bit warmer later

Most of our viewing area is still under a freeze warning until 9am CST. At least high temps will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 50s. Expect a good dose of sunshine Wednesday.

Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 58. Low 28. Winds W at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 73. Low 51. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

