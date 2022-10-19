KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas.

Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”

Watt said the time leading up to the November election is a time especially for campaign signs to placed beyond right-of-way limits.

Right-of-way fences are included with this restriction. The District 3 mowing cycle is still ongoing, and crews are out with mowing equipment. Crews will not mow around illegally placed items,” he said. “They will be removed. Items placed on right-of-way areas create significant delays for the mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.”

Watt added the restriction often becomes a problem when it comes to yard sales and real estate advertising as well.

“Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections,” he said. “It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.”

Watt said removed items will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and temporarily held, and unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.

