Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor.

Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”

Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults, 21 & over.

Despite the chilly fall weather, many residents in the community wanted to learn more about the fascinating tale behind Madam Pauline Tabor.

“I remember when we would drive by where the Lowes Feed and Grain is now, that is where I would always hear that Pauline’s house was. It would always kind of mesmerize me to know a little bit more about it,” says Paula Devore, a tourist on the walking tour.

“Distinguished people were coming and going. You know she was a people-person and really nice,” says Annette Donnelly, a tourist on the walking tour.

Some even knew Tabor personally...

“I met her as a patient. In the office, she was very professional,” says John Downing, Tabor’s former doctor.

“She dressed like a nice, sweet, fat little grandmother. All the girls surrounded her and really liked her, which was very interesting to me.”

Pauline Tabor has been a household name in the community of Bowling Green for nearly a century, but many people know her for her career rather than who she was as a person.

“She used to be a Sunday School teacher,” says Dustin Ferguson, Administrative Coordinator of the Bowling Green Historic Railpark.

“A lot of people that saw her would just think she was a kindly grandmother, and not really thinking all of these years, she was taking care of a brothel,”

“I find it really interesting that the rumors or the things people hear about her outshone the person that she was. A lot of people did not realize how special she really was,” says Linda Whittington, a tourist on the walking tour.

Despite how some people may know Pauline Tabor, this walking tour gives Bowling Green residents a glimpse into her life and lasting impact here in the community.

The Madam Pauline Tabor XXX Walking Tour is so popular amongst Bowling Green residents that tickets have officially SOLD OUT for every future tour.

