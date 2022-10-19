Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

Bowling Green opens adult walking tour about Madam Pauline Tabor
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor.

Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”

Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults, 21 & over.

Despite the chilly fall weather, many residents in the community wanted to learn more about the fascinating tale behind Madam Pauline Tabor.

“I remember when we would drive by where the Lowes Feed and Grain is now, that is where I would always hear that Pauline’s house was. It would always kind of mesmerize me to know a little bit more about it,” says Paula Devore, a tourist on the walking tour.

“Distinguished people were coming and going. You know she was a people-person and really nice,” says Annette Donnelly, a tourist on the walking tour.

Some even knew Tabor personally...

“I met her as a patient. In the office, she was very professional,” says John Downing, Tabor’s former doctor.

“She dressed like a nice, sweet, fat little grandmother. All the girls surrounded her and really liked her, which was very interesting to me.”

Pauline Tabor has been a household name in the community of Bowling Green for nearly a century, but many people know her for her career rather than who she was as a person.

“She used to be a Sunday School teacher,” says Dustin Ferguson, Administrative Coordinator of the Bowling Green Historic Railpark.

“A lot of people that saw her would just think she was a kindly grandmother, and not really thinking all of these years, she was taking care of a brothel,”

“I find it really interesting that the rumors or the things people hear about her outshone the person that she was. A lot of people did not realize how special she really was,” says Linda Whittington, a tourist on the walking tour.

Despite how some people may know Pauline Tabor, this walking tour gives Bowling Green residents a glimpse into her life and lasting impact here in the community.

The Madam Pauline Tabor XXX Walking Tour is so popular amongst Bowling Green residents that tickets have officially SOLD OUT for every future tour.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Water main break causes partial closure of the Bypass.
UPDATE: Portion of bypass reopens after water main break
Bowling Green opens adult walking tour about Madam Pauline Tabor
Bowling Green hosts Madam Pauline Tabor walking tour for adults
The City of Bowling Green assisting businesses affected by the tornado
Small Business Tornado Relief Application now open
Roads begin to open after fixing water main break
500 Block of U.S. 31 Bypass reopens after water main break