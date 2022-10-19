October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A Med Center Health Oncologist talks about the deadly disease

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month(MGN)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month Dr. Diego Cabrera, an Oncologist with Med Center Health in Bowling Green talked with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about the disease.

Dr. Cabrera covered many topics including the importance of regular screenings and self-exams to catch the disease early for the best chances of survival.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Latest News

Pumpkin Alley decorated home
Trick-or-treating safety precautions from the BGPD
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
It's day three of the search at the Bardstown farm.
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm