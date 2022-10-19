Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months.

According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed as a source of the suds.

Henkel’s Bowling Green laundry manufacturing facility produces various brands of laundry detergent.

Investigations found a broken piece of infrastructure in the Henkel facility, intended to handle waste materials, was leaking linear alkylbenzene sulfonates into the groundwater.

On September 16, the city issued a notice of violation to the facility, which listed several violations of city stormwater regulations:

  • Illicit Discharge; Applicability, Responsibility
  • Failure to respond to or properly report a pollutant release
  • Infrastructure not meeting specifications
  • Failure to provide an as-built drawing
  • Failure to obtain all required permit
  • Failure to adhere to approved permit
  • Failure to perform maintenance and keep records per the MA
  • Failure to provide Post Construction Stormwater Quality Management Plan

Henkel has been ordered to immediately cease all discharges of non-stormwater fluids to its injection wells, as well as take any measures needed to find and eliminate points where illicit discharges may take place.

Powell said that Henkel cannot be confirmed as the “only” source of the suds at this time, but the city doesn’t “have any indicators that anybody else is contributing at the moment.”

As a penalty, the city requires Henkel to reimburse them for all costs sustained during the investigation. However, they will not be legally obligated to pay Lost River back for any out-of-pocket expenses.

Powell said Henkel has been fully cooperative in the investigation so far.

WBKO News has reached out to Henkel for comment on this matter.

Previous Coverage:

Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Latest News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month: A Med Center Health Oncologist talks about the deadly disease
Pumpkin Alley decorated home
Trick-or-treating safety precautions from the BGPD
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
It's day three of the search at the Bardstown farm.
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers at Bardstown farm