Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D's debut starting Oct. 26.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up.

The two companies announced Tuesday that McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area as part of a small test for the companies.

The select restaurants will carry three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular pastries, including its original glazed doughnut.

The sweet treats will be delivered fresh every day to the locations and customers will be able to buy them all day, while supplies last.

The new menu additions will only be available for a limited time.

