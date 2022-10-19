St. Joseph School hosts annual St. Jude Trike-A-Thon

By William Battle
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Preschoolers at St. Joseph School raised money and got to ride their bikes for St. Jude Children’s Hospital this morning.

Fifty-eight children participated in the annual service learning program for young children. The program teaches them trike and riding toy safety while supporting the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Throughout the week-long course, students are guided by St. Jude friends “Bikewell Bear” and “Pedals the Bunny” in learning important safety lessons while raising funds for the charity.

At the end of the week, students got to show off what they’d learned and celebrated their success.

“We have all the videos on the St. Jude Trike-a-thon website and so we watch them every day and we kind of chanted them in our class to prepare for the event,” said Paula Barnes, Preschool Teacher and Assistant Director.

The three rules the students learned were:

1. Always wear a helmet

2. Never ride in the street.

3. Watch out for driveways and cars.

4. Always watch where you’re going.

One of the missions of St. Joseph School is to teach young children about service to the community which showed in the school surpassing its fundraising goal this year. Melinda Herman, Preschool Assistant Director, said “We had a goal of $1,200 this year and we actually just hit $3,000 this morning.”

If you are interested in setting up your own Trike-a-Thon fundraiser, you can find resources and information on St. Jude’s website.

