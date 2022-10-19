Temperatures Heading Upward!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way.

Above normal temps by the weekend

Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 64. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 76. Low 51. Winds SW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 78. Low 53. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 90 (2016)

Record Low: 28 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-4.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:04 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Low (4585 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen: 2.2 (Low - Ragweed)

