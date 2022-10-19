Trick-or-treating safety precautions from the BGPD

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Halloween right around the corner, anticipations of a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating arises.

Although the festivities surrounding Halloween are exciting, The Bowling Green Police Department, is prioritizing the safety of their citizens first.

“Safety is the most important. It really has to do with the drivers and the pedestrians. We know kids will run out form between cars, so you want to anticipate that ahead of time,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

Ward says the number one thing to watch out for on Halloween night are accidents between drivers and pedestrians.

“Drive much slower and be very aware of what’s going on around you. Pay attention, and put all the distractions aside,” advised Ward.

He suggests something as simple as putting glowsticks on your children could assure their own safety from night-time drivers.

“Something that is going to draw attention to you so that a driver or another driver can see you,” suggests Officer Ward.

The police department encourages trick-or-treaters to always travel in groups.

“We’d like for you to travel in groups and not be off by yourself,” said Officer Ward.

If your kids are at the age that they will begin trick-or-treating without parents present, be sure they have a way to contact you and be tracked if need be.

“Make sure that they have a phone with them or some way you can contact them,” said Ward.

Ward also advised children to only visit homes they know are safe.

“Go to houses that you know the people there and then that way you can trust what they’re putting in your bag,” said Ward.

Just in case you may feel uneasy for any reason, Officer Ward reminds us that they are only a quick phone call away.

