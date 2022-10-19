VIDEO: All Black Affair Sneaker Edition bringing fun for teens Nov. 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parker-Bennett Community Center will host an All Black Affair, Sneaker Edition, on Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m.

It will be a night to dress in all black, sneakers and have fun with friends, according to organizers.

The event will be held at One Roof Event Space at 400 East Main Street in Bowling Green.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for VIP, and can be bought online.

