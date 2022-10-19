VIDEO: All Black Affair Sneaker Edition bringing fun for teens Nov. 12

Ticket cost is 5$ for general admission, 10$ for V.I.P. Doors open at 7 till 10 P.M. Sign up at playbgpr.bgky.org
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parker-Bennett Community Center will host an All Black Affair, Sneaker Edition, on Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m.

It will be a night to dress in all black, sneakers and have fun with friends, according to organizers.

The event will be held at One Roof Event Space at 400 East Main Street in Bowling Green.

Tickets are $5 for general admission and $10 for VIP, and can be bought online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Latest News

Disney Trunk or Treat at the Corvette Museum, Oct. 22nd
VIDEO: Guarantee Pest Control hosting annual Disney Trunk or Treat
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy!
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy
Disney Trunk or Treat at the Corvette Museum, Oct. 22nd
Disney Trunk or Treat at the Corvette Museum, Oct. 22nd
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy!
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy!