37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, along with a representative of the State Street United Methodist Church, and a representative of the service group, Just Serve, were there to greet the truck and prepare the donations for distribution.

“Our food pantries really rely on support from the community to be able to feed our neighbors,” Tim Witthuhn, the Director of Missions for State Street United Methodist Church, said, “Some of this food will last us for almost a full year. This stocks our kitchens and helps us to supply for our community.”

Witthuhn also added that they were grateful for the opportunity to be able to get those boxes for the food pantries.

“We’re really grateful for the partners that supply this food for us,” he said, “And we’re really grateful to be able to do this collaboratively with a bunch of different churches working together.”

The boxes will be distributed to seven different churches in downtown Bowling Green, including State Street United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, St Vincent Depaul Holy Spirit, United Methodist Church, State Street Baptist, and First Baptist Church.

If you are in need of access to food, reach out to one of those participating churches for help.

“Most of us provide dry goods and shelf-stable items, and a few of us do some different things,” Witthuhn said, “All the things that we provide for people can be cooked in the kitchen.”

For more about Just Serve and its projects, visit its website at www.justserve.org.

