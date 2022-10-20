Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

Kentucky State Police
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering he was engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a minor. The equipment used for the crimes was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination.

Fryar is in the Marshall County Detention Center, where he is being charged with three counts of procure or promote use of a minor by electronic means. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
FILE - OSHA said the stores' conditions put workers at risk of slipping, tripping and getting...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
Damian Bowden, 49, arrested for murder of his daughter
Police arrest Warren County man wanted for killing daughter
Kentucky State Police
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
Jeremy W. Raines, 32 of Cave City
Shoplifting complaint at Glasgow’s Walmart turns into theft and drug arrest

Latest News

Red Flag Warning for Thursday
Temperatures Heading Upward!
IRS announces lower tax bill
IRS announces lower tax bill
BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety
BGPD talks trick-or-treating safety
“Turn Morgantown Pink” is held every October to raise awareness and honor those who have been...
Breast cancer survivor helps raise awareness in Morgantown