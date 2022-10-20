Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses.

The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering he was engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a minor. The equipment used for the crimes was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination.

Fryar is in the Marshall County Detention Center, where he is being charged with three counts of procure or promote use of a minor by electronic means. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

