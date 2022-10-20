Crews rescue woman who fell into hole

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOCO) - An Oklahoma woman is recovering after spending Tuesday night at the bottom of a mysterious hole she had stumbled into while out for a walk.

“Our technical rescue crews were able to lasso a rope essentially around her and pull her up out of the hole,” said Major David Richardson with the Midwest City Fire Department.

The 32-year-old woman said she was walking when she stepped and fell into the hole, screaming for hours until someone heard her.

“A couple was walking along the street, and they heard a woman yelling,” Richardson said. “Whenever they looked down the hole, they made contact with her.”

That couple immediately flagged down a game warden driving by, who called 911.

Emergency crews arrived, pulling her out of the hole.

“We got her out. She appears to be fairly stable, with no major injuries that we could detect immediately on scene, but we’re sending her to the hospital for a full evaluation,” Richardson said.

And with the freeze warning in the state overnight, officials said she was dressed for the weather.

“When we pulled her out, she was dressed appropriately for the cold and had a jacket,” Richardson said. “But being down in that hole probably I would have guessed helped because it was probably more stable or moderate temperatures down there.”

City officials are coming together to find out what the hole was from, why it was unmarked and how they can ensure safety in the future.

“It’s a very, very odd situation to have a hole in the ground like that. We’ve got multiple city crews out here at this time to figure out where the hole came from. Is it a sinkhole? Was it a contractor that drilled for some purpose? We don’t know why the hole’s there,” Richardson said.

The low in Midwest City was 41 degrees Tuesday night.

Authorities in Oklahoma have not released the identity of the woman involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.