Crime Stoppers: Credit Card Theft and Fraud

By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a man had his credit cards stolen from his wallet while he was working out at a local fitness facility.

Investigators have surveillance video of two men using several of those stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. Officers say the man in red used the cards, while the other male stood by.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

