Finishing out the week WARM!

Temps pushing 80 by Sunday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall to wall sunshine was experienced by most of us today with warmer temperatures. This trend will continue into the weekend.

Drought conditions expand

If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, we have good news for you! A warming trend is going to help us out through the second half of the work week and the weekend. Daytime highs make it to the mid 60s today, but we’ll see them in the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather also persists through at least Monday. Expect isolated showers by Tuesday. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 76. Low 51. Winds SW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 78. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High 80. Low 54. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1908)

Record Low: 26 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.18″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-5.09″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
Bowling Green police arrest a man and a woman on child abuse charges after a baby suffered...
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

Latest News

Kentucky Habitat for Humanity helped build brand new homes for families affected by the...
Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes
Bear Hunting
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
Temps Approaching 80 Late Weekend!
Finishing Out the Week WARM!
WKU Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years by announcing new early college program.
WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers