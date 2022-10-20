Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes.

After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families were left with nothing, not even a home.

“We still have PTSD from that. Going through all that, as well as the kids trying to go back to their regular life at school and everything, it was not easy at all,” said Ahmed Hadi, the new homeowner of one of the homes built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity.

Kentucky Habitat for Humanity helped build brand new homes for families affected by the tornadoes as a part of their “Home SAFE Home Initiative” in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green & Warren County.

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) took a tour of the new homes and says none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication from the community of Bowling Green.

“So many people have donated their time, their efforts, and have come together to help each and every one of these families,” said Gov. Beshear.

“We are proud to do our part in the state, but we are really proud of this community and everything that they have done. I know that these families feel the love. I mean, just look at it, it is incredible and really exciting.”

The families said that receiving these homes is the hope that they needed, when they seemed to not have any left.

“We have never owned a home. This is going to be our first house,” said Ahmed Hadi.

“This tornado took so many lives. It hurt so many people. It hurt my father, it hurt me, and it hurt our family. This house is like our new beginning.”

Maryam Sourial translated for her family, Samy Sourial, Mervat Wahba, and Jessica Sourial, saying they feel pure joy after nearly a year.

“We are very excited and happy to know that we are going to get one of these houses. Especially because the place we are at now after the tornado, we do not really like it,” said Sourial.

“We would like to move here as soon as possible, so when we first came here we were really excited to know we were getting one of these homes.”

Habitat for Humanity crews say it could take up to eight weeks until the homes are ready to move-in to, but nonetheless there is light at the end of the tunnel for these families.

