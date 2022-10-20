One last freezing morning before warmth arrives later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a BITTERLY cold start to the day. Some frost has been seen in parts of our viewing area! Many of us are below freezing to start, so bundle up for the morning commute!

Another FREEZING start to the day

Most of our viewing area is under a freeze warning until 9am CST and all of us are under a fire weather warning until 7pm CST. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, we have good news for you! A warming trend is going to help us out through the second half of the work week and the weekend. Daytime highs make it to the mid 60s today, but we’ll see them in the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather also persists through at least Monday. Expect isolated showers by Tuesday. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 66. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 76. Low 51. Winds SW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 78. Low 53. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

