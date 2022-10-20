Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child.

D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12-year-old.

Alexandria Cooper (Warren County Detention Center)

D'Shaun Williams (Warren County Detention Center)

On Oct. 5, the Bowling Green Police Department and child protective services responded to the Medical Center Emergency Room in reference to a 6-month-old with a broken ankle.

On Oct. 12, the baby was seen at Vanderbilt Hospital for multiple fractures across it’s body, and a doctor located eight new rib fractures the following day along with healing fractures.

On Monday and Wednesday, officers interviewed Cooper, who is the child’s mother.

Cooper told police that the baby is usually under the care of either herself or the baby’s stepfather, who was identified as Williams.

Police said Cooper had text messages that showed that she was aware of abuse happening, and police focused on one message where she “acknowledged D’Shaun was shaking the baby, which could cause brain damage.”

Cooper told police “she could not believe she was this blind in ignoring D’Shaun’s aggressive behavior with the baby,” according to the citation.

Both remain housed in the Warren County Jail. Cooper’s bail is $10,000 cash bond and Williams’ bail is a $15,000 cash bond.

