VIDEO: BRASS member talks about help that is available for domestic violence victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tori Henninger, the Executive Director of Barren River Area Safe Space, also known as BRASS sat down with WBKO’s Kelly Austin to talk about the alarming statistics of domestic violence, dating violence, red flags to watch for, help that is available for victims and more.

According to statistics from BRASS, every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten, and domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women—more than car accidents, muggings, and rapes combined.

For more information call BRASS at 270-781-9334 or visit their website at www.brassinc.org.

BRASS crisis line is available 24/7: 1-800-928-1183.

