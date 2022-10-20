Warren County Sheriff’s Office visits elementary school for ‘Safe Schools Week’

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s office visited Natcher Elementary for their Safe Schools Week assembly.

One of the school’s resource officers and deputies from the sheriff’s office discussed school safety with the children. The officers also showed their uniforms, equipment, and a look inside a police cruiser. The goal was to let the students know that officers were there to help them when needed.

