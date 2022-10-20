WKU Glasgow celebrates 20 years, announces early college program for area high schoolers

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University’s Glasgow campus celebrates 20 years, high school students will now be able to get a head start on college.

At Thursday’s celebration, officials announced its new Early College Program. Junior and senior students from seven districts across southcentral Kentucky will be able to take general education or profession-specific courses at Glasgow’s WKU campus.

The districts involved with the program include Allen County-Scottsville, Barren County, Caverna, Glasgow, Hart, Metcalfe County and Monroe County.

“Through this new program, college-ready students will learn alongside current WKU students in the classroom, earning 15 hours of WKU credit in their junior year and 15 in their senior year,” said President Timothy Caboni, Western Kentucky University.

Students must apply through their high school guidance office during the winter of their 10th-grade year, plus have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

“What this means is that the students in this program will graduate from high school, not only celebrating their high school achievements but also celebrating the completion of one full year of WKU coursework at graduation,” said Caboni.

Degree-seeking students have access to the Hilltopper Guarantee, WKU’s scholarship program that guarantees 100% tuition coverage for any first-time first-year freshman from Kentucky who receives Pell Grant assistance and has at least a 3.0 cumulative unweighted high school GPA. According to President Caboni, 53% of all high school graduates from the seven closest schools to WKU in Glasgow qualify for Pell Grant assistance.

Everyone interested in Early College at WKU is encouraged to attend their school’s Parent Night event. The following schedule provides the school, date, time, location, and contact:

Monroe County: November 14 at 5:30 p.m. – MCHS Library; Contact: Donna Dyer

Metcalfe County: November 17 at 6 p.m. – MCHS Library; Contact: Geneva Scroggy

Barren County: November 21 at 5:30 p.m. – WKU in Glasgow Room 131; Contact: Angie White

Glasgow: November 21 at 5:30 p.m. – WKU in Glasgow Room 131; Contact: Lorie Bunch

Hart County: November 28 at 5:30 p.m. – HCHS Auditorium; Contact: Christie Wilcoxson

Caverna: November 29 at 5 p.m. – CHS Library; Contact: Lestaye Perry

Allen County: December 12 at 5:30 p.m. – ACSHS Auditorium; Contact: Laura Carter

