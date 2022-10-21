Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action...

For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie.

The film company invited fifteen community members to be a part of a funeral scene, and one of our reporters, Lindsey Jenkins, was among the fifteen “extras.”

As many community members already know, we reported on the making of the movie in Glasgow in September, noting that the film would be sold to UPtv or Hallmark.

On Thursday, October 20th, cast, crew and volunteers took part in shooting the movie’s funeral scene at St. Helens Catholic Church.

Community members of all ages joined in on the movie making fun, and for one “extra,” this is not her first rodeo.

Brittany Carter, of Glasgow says, “Acting has always been something, even through school, that I enjoyed, and a few years ago, I got into doing the extras. I seen it on Facebook, and I decided I’d come join. If you haven’t ever been on (a movie) set and you get the opportunity, I’d say take it, definitely take it.”

Carter also played an extra in the film, “Runaway Romance,” which was partially filmed on the square in downtown Bowling Green.

And as there were some seasoned extras in today’s community filled scene, there were also some newbies, who even took some time off from their senior year of high school to participate.

In response to what her reasoning was for wanting to be an extra in the movie, high school senior, Rachel Bertram says, “My mom. She saw it and was like ‘honey you’ve gotta do this, it could be a great part of your experience in life,’ and I was like ‘ok,’ and she tricked me into doing it.”

Among attendance were many long-time locals, who were excited to be a part of the movie-making experience.

Even the mayor of Glasgow, Harold Armstrong, played a part in the scene as himself.

The movie will be filmed in Glasgow for the rest of October.

If you’re interested in helping out before filming wraps, be sure to keep an eye on the Glasgow Barren County KY Tourism Facebook page for any potential opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.