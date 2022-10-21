KY Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for Oct. 21 through Oct. 28

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for October 21 through October 28 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project from the Tennessee State line to mile marker 13. Crews will be striping next week so motorists should use caution and slower speeds while traveling in this area. A pavement repair addition is expected to take place near mile marker 2 in the southbound direction Sunday, Oct. 23 overnight. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays.

Interstate 165

A bridge painting project continues at Exit 33 at Cromwell. Lane closures in the north and southbound lanes are possible with the speed limit lowered to 55 mph.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County from the 9-mile marker to the 16-mile marker is nearing completion. Motorists are asked to remain vigilant as mobile work operations and short-term lane closures will be utilized for the remainder of this project. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph until project completion.

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 20-mile marker to the 28-mile marker.

Barren County

KY 249 Roseville Road (mile point 10.9 – 16.3) – A pavement repair and resurfacing project continues on KY 249 Roseville Road beginning at the north end of Skaggs Creek Bridge and extending north to the intersection with U.S. 31-EX. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

KY 2207 South Fork Road (mile point 3.2 – 4.5) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 2207 from Bayles Road extending north to U.S. 31E is nearing completion. This resurfacing project makes improvements to roadside features including curve super-elevations, drainage structures, roadside slopes, shoulders, and ditches. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839, and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community. Motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. Traffic around Moore Road is expected to shift to a new alignment towards the end of next week. Motorists are urged to reduce their speed and remain vigilant in this area as road crews will be working near the highway. Access to Moore Road from KY 90 will be restored once traffic is shifted to the new road alignment currently being constructed in this area. Residents along Moore Road can use KY 839, Chenoweth Road, or Wilborn Road as an alternate route.

Metcalfe County

Greensburg Street (mile point 0 – 9.9) – A resurfacing project continues on U.S. 68 beginning from KY 80 and extending east to KY 3524. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

Glasgow Road (mile point 5.0 – 6.3) - A resurfacing project continues on U.S. 68 beginning from Depp Road and extending east to KY 3234. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

Wisdom Road (mile point 5 – 9.9) – A resurfacing project continues on U.S. 68 beginning from KY 2387 and extending north to Cedar Hill Road. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present throughout the work zone.

Simpson County

KY 383 (mile point 7.3 – 8.2) – Crews will continue paving operations and are expected to finish by the end of the week.

Todd County

KY 106 – Resurfacing is taking place from KY 181 to the Logan County line. Motorists should expect lane closures and slower speeds.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. The project has entered the final resurfacing phase. Lane shifts are possible until the paving is complete. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10 a.m.A Western Kentucky University football game is expected to add extra traffic to the area tonight. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible and avoid U.S. 31-W in this area while the lane closures are in place.

U.S. 231 Morgantown Road – A bridge maintenance project over I-165 continues. Crews are painting the bridge. Lane closures and a lower speed limit are possible in this area.

KY 3225 River Street – Resurfacing on River Street is entering its final phase. Some work may still be going on next week. The resurfacing also features lane reconfiguration and the old four-lane section has been restriped to three lanes.

U.S. 31-W Bypass (mile point 13.7 - 14.6) – A project to resurface the U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Louisville Road is expected to begin Monday. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures in this area.

U.S. 231 Campbell Lane - A contractor will begin working on installing concrete medians on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. Motorists should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The work is part of entrance construction for new business development in the area.

