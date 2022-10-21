Lane closures expected tonight on U.S. 31-W near the Cave Mill Road area

(Road closures in Midland)
By Will Whaley
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight, Oct. 21, on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green.

The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10 a.m.

The Western Kentucky University football game is also expected to add extra traffic to the area tonight.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate route if possible and avoid U.S. 31-W in this area while the lane closures are in place.

