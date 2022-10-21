LaRue County man arrrested for wife’s murder in 2019

LaRue County, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say 36-year-old Joshua Wolford of Hodgenville killed his wife, Chasidy, in a house fire on June 12, 2019.

Chasidy’s body was found by firefighters in the residence on Otter Creek Road in the Buffalo community.

Joshua Wolford was taken to the Larue County Detention Center. More charges could be forthcoming.

