LaRue County man arrrested for wife’s murder in 2019

By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LaRue County, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say 36-year-old Joshua Wolford of Hodgenville killed his wife, Chasidy, in a house fire on June 12, 2019.

Chasidy’s body was found by firefighters in the residence on Otter Creek Road in the Buffalo community.

Joshua Wolford was taken to the Larue County Detention Center. More charges could be forthcoming.

