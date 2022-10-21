Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police arrest a man and a woman on child abuse charges after a baby suffered...
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green