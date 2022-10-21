BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good.

For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas.

Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and right to all community members who showed up to grab a bite to eat for lunch and support their community.

They were selling sandwiches for $6.00 and a bags of chips for $1.00.

David Burch, Mayor of Scottsville says, “There’s a lot of kids that would not either have a Christmas or having very little if it wasn’t for these guys and this is something they really get behind. They’re really passionate about toys for kids, and there’s a dedication you can see today. We’ve got guys here cooking. It’s just really a community driven event or events that happen to make sure the kids have a good Christmas.”

The police department plans to host one more fundraiser before Christmas during the weekend of Thanksgiving on the square in Scottsville.

“That’s the thing about a small community. They get behind a cause, an event. You’ve got people pulling in here on the side of the road that are supporting this knowing its going to the toys for kids. It makes me extremely proud to be the mayor of Scottsville,” said Mayor Burch.

They hope that between the two fundraisers, they can raise enough money to give the children in the area the Christmas they’ve been dreaming of.

