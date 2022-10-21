BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not as cold this morning, but you’ll still need the light jacket for the commute. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s and low 40s for many of us. That’s a big improvement from the 20s yesterday!

A spectacular Friday!

We’re still in a warming trend for our viewing area. Temperatures will be warmer than what we saw yesterday. Daytime highs are going to make it to the low to mid 70s for all of us! Despite it being sunny, it will continue to be breezy through today and tomorrow. We’ll also the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather persists through at least Monday. Expect scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 74. Low 51. Winds SW at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High 78. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High 80. Low 54. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High Today: 90 (1917)

Record Low Today: 29 (1948)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:06 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-1.69″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-4.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

