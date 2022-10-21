Three Hilltoppers made C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was announced Thursday afternoon that WKU Men’s Basketball had three players picked for the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team. Sixth-year transfer senior Emmanuel Akot, senior Jamarion sharp, and junior Dayvion McKnight.

WKU was the only program in the conference to have three players make the team, which is the maximum amount of spots any school could have.

As a team, WKU was picked to finish second in the conference behind UAB. The Hilltoppers received one first-place vote.

Sharp averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. he also broke WKU’s record for field goal percentage in a season shooting 73% on the year. The reigning C-USA Defensive Player of the Year led the country in blocks per game at 4.62 and totaled 148 for the season.

McKnight was the only player in the country to at least average 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in the 2021-22 season. He was on the 2021-22 All-Conference First Team for C-USA.

Akot, who transferred from Boise State, averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field. He was an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention and All-tournament team member for the conference champions.

WKU will open its season on Nov 2nd, at 7 p.m., with an exhibition game against Montevallo.

