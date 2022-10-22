BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a 3:18a.m. structure fire.
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a 3:18a.m. structure fire.(BGFD)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue.

Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building.

The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
Joshua Wolford
LaRue County man arrested for wife’s murder in 2019
Bowling Green police arrest a man and a woman on child abuse charges after a baby suffered...
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew.
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
WKU Hilltoppers defeat UAB 20-17 at home.
Hilltoppers shut out UAB in the second half to take the 20-17 win
Accident
Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Tuesday holds our next shot of rain
Our weekend looks warm!