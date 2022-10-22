BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue.

Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building.

The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

