Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County that caused a fire near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.
Officials say on Friday Oct. 21, Austin L. Landrum of Rockport was driving eastbound on P and M Haul Road. During this time, Landrum’s vehicle lost control and exited the westbound shoulder, and descended upon an earth embankment while overturning.
A passenger in the vehicle, Levi W. Ruggles of Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.
The collision caused a fire that created substantial property damage to the immediate and surrounding areas near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.