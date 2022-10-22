Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Muhlenberg County that caused a fire near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.

Officials say on Friday Oct. 21, Austin L. Landrum of Rockport was driving eastbound on P and M Haul Road. During this time, Landrum’s vehicle lost control and exited the westbound shoulder, and descended upon an earth embankment while overturning.

A passenger in the vehicle, Levi W. Ruggles of Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

The collision caused a fire that created substantial property damage to the immediate and surrounding areas near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.

