Football Friday Night, 10-21-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.

WKU shuts out UAB in the second half to take the 20-17 win

Final

WKU 20

UAB 17

FFN Week 10: Warren East takes the district title with win over Franklin-Simpson

Final

Warren East 36

Franklin-Simpson 21

FFN Week 10: Greenwood beats South Warren for the first time since 2016

Final

Greenwood 35

South Warren 21

FFN Week 10: Crittenden beats Russellville

Final

Russellville 8

Crittenden County 43

FFN Week 10: Glasgow soars in the second half over Casey County

Final

Glasgow 65

Casey County 34

FFN Week 10: Meade County beats Barren County for the 4th straight year

Final

Barren County 13

Meade County 48

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green police arrest a man and a woman on child abuse charges after a baby suffered...
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
Source of Lost River suds was identified as coming from the Henkel plant.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

Latest News

FFN Week 10: Crittenden beats Russellville
FFN Week 10: Crittenden beats Russellville
FFN Week 10: Meade County beats Barren County for the 4th straight year
FFN Week 10: Meade County beats Barren County for the 4th straight year
FFN Week 10: Warren East takes the district title with win over Franklin-Simpson
FFN Week 10: Warren East takes the district title with win over Franklin-Simpson
FFN Week 10: Greenwood beats South Warren for the first time since 2016
FFN Week 10: Greenwood beats South Warren for the first time since 2016