Football Friday Night, 10-21-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.

WKU shuts out UAB in the second half to take the 20-17 win

Final

WKU 20

UAB 17

FFN Week 10: Warren East takes the district title with win over Franklin-Simpson

Final

Warren East 36

Franklin-Simpson 21

FFN Week 10: Greenwood beats South Warren for the first time since 2016

Final

Greenwood 35

South Warren 21

FFN Week 10: Crittenden beats Russellville

Final

Russellville 8

Crittenden County 43

FFN Week 10: Glasgow soars in the second half over Casey County

Final

Glasgow 65

Casey County 34

FFN Week 10: Meade County beats Barren County for the 4th straight year

Final

Barren County 13

Meade County 48

