Football Friday Night, 10-21-22
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This edition of FFN starts off a little different as WKU hosted UAB in a Friday night matchup, but Week 10 of high school football did not disappoint. There were a lot of upsets and huge district wins as Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day break it all down to the last possession.
Final
WKU 20
UAB 17
Final
Warren East 36
Franklin-Simpson 21
Final
Greenwood 35
South Warren 21
Final
Russellville 8
Crittenden County 43
Final
Glasgow 65
Casey County 34
Final
Barren County 13
Meade County 48
