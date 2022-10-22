Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.

Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page.

The area is under video surveillance by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone with information on the dumping of the tires should contact local law enforcement or Warren County Environmental Planning and Assistance here.

