Our weekend looks warm!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was fantastic with plentiful sunshine as temperatures rose into the mid 70s. This warming trend continues into the weekend until rain chances return early next week.

Temps pushing 80 over the weekend

Expect a mix of sun and high clouds Saturday to go with breezy southwest winds once again. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 70s. We have a good shot of reaching 80 Sunday with more sunshine to close the weekend. Dry weather persists through at least Monday. Expect scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High 78. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High 80. Low 54. Winds SW at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82. Low 53. Winds SW at 13 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1934)

Record Low: 25 (1952)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.29″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-5.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

