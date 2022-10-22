Warm again for Sunday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Saturday! It’s been a much more mild day so far. Highs made it to the upper 70s, certainly more pleasant than what we saw this past week!

Expect on and off breezy winds through tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s. The warmth continues for Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. Dry weather persists through at least Monday. Expect scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High 80. Low 54. Winds SW at 11 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82. Low 53. Winds SW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered showers possible. High 76. Low 55. Winds SW at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 70

Normal Low: 46

Record High: 88 (1947)

Record Low: 23 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.21″ (-2.41″)

Yearly Precip: 35.71″ (-5.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 48 /Small Particulate Matter:30 )

Mold Count: Low (4585 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: Low (3.1 - Ragweed)

