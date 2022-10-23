Bowling Green advances to State Semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green beats Daviess to advance to the Boys’ Soccer State Semifinals in a shootout win. The Purples won 4-3 in penalty kicks to get the win.

These two teams met all the way back in august when bowling green won 4-0 where four different players scored goals and three different players had assists. But this playoff game went a little differently.

In the 11th minute, sophomore midfielder Braden Widener crossed the ball near the Panther’s goal but the ball gets over the Panther’s goalie’s head and senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga knocks the easy one in to give them an early 1-0 lead, getting the crowd and the bench pumped.

10 minutes later, Hayden Boswell gets a shot off that is able to sneak over the head of the junior goalie Jackson Rodgers to tie it up. Then with under four minutes to go Shukurani Makiwa doinks it off the goalpost and it goes into the net, BG back up 2-1.

It was a pretty quiet second half until Jack Quisenberry gets past the Purple’s defense and ties it up at two with under four to go sending it into overtime.

In overtime, both teams got some pretty good-looking shots off but were unable to find the back of the night so it went into penalty kicks. This is the second game in a row Bowling Green has gone into penalty kicks, they beat McCracken County in the first round 7-6 in PKs.

Rodgers blocked the first kick from Daviess which took a little stress off of the Purples. Bowling Green made its first two before missing the third one.

The Panthers would go on to have another shot blocked by Rodgers before tying it up at three. It all came down to Gonzaga’s kick which he made, giving the Purples the win 4-3 in PKs.

Bowling Green will play in the semifinals on Thursday at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

