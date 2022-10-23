Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds.

Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together a week from Halloween to celebrate Pride at the 2022 Bowling Green Pride Festival.

“The Bowling Green Pride Festival, which is now in its sixth year has grown beyond our wildest imagination,” said Chris Hartman, Executive Director of the Fairness Campaign and Producer of the 2022 Bowling Green Pride Festival.

Regardless of your sexual orientation, age, gender, or beliefs, the Pride Festival welcomed everyone of all backgrounds.

“There is still so much opposition to just being LGBTQ, being publicly LGBTQ, and being open and accepting,” said Hartman.

“That is exactly what we are working to do with the Pride Festival, to say that we are here. We are LGBTQ. We are proud of who we are. We are going to celebrate our community and we are going to embrace our community in a way that is supportive and fun for everyone.”

There are some members of the LGBTQ+ community that still face scrutiny from their own families for who they love.

One organization is giving back to the LGBTQ+ community, through a loving embrace.

An organization called “Free Mom Hugs” was at the 2022 Bowling Green Pride Festival this year. For members of the LGBTQ+ who have been neglected by their parents for who they love, can come up and either get a high five, a fist bump, or a tight hug.

The Area Coordinator for Free Mom Hugs, Cassie Hagan, says that giving hugs to those who need them is just one of many things the organization does for the community.

“Our mission is to teach the community at large about the LGBT community either through education, visibility and conversation that they are here,” said Hagan.

“They are gonna stay, and they are proud and they’re not going to hide themselves anymore.”

With hugs, love, and equality all around here in Bowling Green today, there was something here for everyone to take part in, regardless of who you love.

If you would like to get involved with more LGBTQ+ events like these in the future, you can visit their Facebook page Bowling Green Pride 2022, or the Fairness Campaign’s website.

