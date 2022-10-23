Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet

The recipients were chosen by the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Commission
A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet.

A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.

Reverend Samuel K. Hunter served as the Keynote Speaker tonight, telling everyone in attendance that they were chosen to do great things and they have a purpose to serve.

“You were chosen to do great things. You were chosen to change lives. You were chosen to break records. You were chosen to break boundaries,” said Rev. Hunter

“Usually, the people who have the darkest past, often end up having the brightest future.”

The four recipients of the Black Achievers Award are:

Mr. Chase Carpenter:

Entrepreneur, owner of Bundle of Joy Preschool, One Roof Event Space, Short Term Rentals, LikeUSAcad.com, and other business endeavors.

Mrs. Lisa Burton, APRN:

Responsible for conducting hospital rounds, monitoring critically ill patients, and providing continued infectious disease care in the outpatient clinic.

Mr. William Unseld:

PR Specialist at BGMU for 20 years, basketball coach at Warren Central for 19 years; 12 as a head coach. Some of his most notable accomplishments include 2017-18 4th Region Coach of the Year and 2021-22 Courier-Journal State Coach of the Year.

Dr. Cassandra Little:

Community service reflects 53 years of leadership and active membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, 31 years in the NAACP - Bowling Green/Warren County branch, and Black Leaders Advocating for the Community (BLAC) since it was founded in 2015.

