Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us have heard stories of spirits that roam the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; they may be occupying your childhood home or even your favorite restaurant.

One Eastern Kentucky group aims to seek out these spirits to show the world what is out there, beyond what our eyes can see.

“My mother used to tell me about all the houses we used to live in, how they were haunted and stuff,” said Dexter Day, owner and lead investigator of the Harlan County Ghost Hunters (HCGH). “It made me want to start this team and really get out there and see what we can find.”

Day created the group in 2013.

“Its been a roller coaster,” he said. “We’ve been through different members. When I first started, I had a whole different group.”

With a few longstanding group members, the team has been able to ghost hunt throughout the region and beyond; even investigating in different states.

“You learn a lot as you go,” said Matt Lewis, an investigator with the group.

“Yeah, very educational in the history,” added Jessica Lewis, who is also an investigator with HCGH. “You get to see a certain aspect of it that’s maybe not always firsthand, in the public eye.”

With special equipment, the group investigates homes, historic sites and even restaurants like The Portal in Harlan.

“There is a lot of history in all of Harlan County and in my opinion, Harlan County is one of the more haunted places I’ve been,” said James Brown, a co-lead investigator.

“We’ve had activity, pretty much all down main street,” added the other co-lead investigator, William McGirt. “Its been really good to see the history come to life.”

Those with HCGH said they encourage any skeptics to come out and investigate with them.

“I’ve got friends that love to say, ‘oh, that’s not real, whatever,’ wait till you experience it firsthand, then you’ll look at it differently,” said Matt Lewis.

The Harlan County Ghost Hunters like to film their investigations and dive further into the paranormal world with their podcast.

You can find their videos and podcast here.

