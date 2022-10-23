Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel County Woman

Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel Co. woman named Tawana R. Martin, 37,
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel Co. woman named Tawana R. Martin, 37, of London, KY.(Kentucky State Police)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing since Friday, October 21st around 7:30a.m.

Tawana R. Martin, 37, was last seen at her residence by her family in London, KY.

She was last seen with Ronnie L. Martin, 42, of Corbin on Friday in Rockcastle County around 3:00PM. They could have been in a cream 2007 Ford Edge, with the plate number: KY 080-YCP.

Tawana Martin is a 5′2″ female, roughly 190 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

The woman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt or a blue old navy sweatshirt.

The case is still under investigation by Trooper Dylon Pennington.

Anyone with information about Tawana R. Martin is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

