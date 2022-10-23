“Pumpkins for pigs” collects donations for local Kentucky farm animals

With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do...
With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime.

Pumpkinsforpigs.com is a website that connects local farmers with the community, encouraging those to donate their pumpkins and more. One of the farms included is the Smith Family Mini Farm in Fleming County.

“It’s an opportunity for people to bring produce, pumpkins, tomatoes, apples, whatever extras there is, and they can bring it to a farm like this, and they can be fed to the pigs,” said Christina Smith, farm owner, entrepreneur, and mom.

Smith says pumpkins are suitable for the health of her animals.

“Well, pumpkins are great because they are full of beta-carotene, and then my favorite reason for them is that they make a great worker for goats and pigs,” said Smith.

So far, since she registered her farm, they haven’t received any donations, but they are hopeful that people will come to share their produce.

”Come see some pigs ear some pumpkins. They will have so much fun. You will have so much fun. You can pet them, and it would be a blast,” said Smith.

Also, while you drop off your pumpkin, you can also check out the family’s farm market.

“P31 Farmhouse Company and what we try to do is we try to bring natural living back into daily life. So we do everything from essential oils and teas, for different medicinal properties, skincare, soap, bath bombs, and a little farm-to-table bakery,” said Smith.

You can look up nearby farms to donate to or register your own at pumpkinsforpigs.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a 3:18a.m. structure fire.
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

HCGH
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel Co. woman named Tawana R. Martin, 37,...
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel County Woman
Black Achievers Banquet honors community members
2022 Black Achievers Banquet Honors Community Members
Structure fire at Center St. and Fifth Ave
BGFD Responds to structure fire at Center St. and Fifth Ave
Hundreds of Tires Dumped in Jennings Creek
Hundreds of Tires Dumped in Jennings Creek