BGPD: One man dead following overnight shooting on Butler Way

One person dead in overnight shooting in Bowling Green
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have confirmed one person is dead following a shooting on Butler Way overnight on Sunday.

BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said officers found one man shot and were unsuccessful performing life saving measures and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are waiting to notify next of kin before they release any more information at this time.

