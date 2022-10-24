BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has finished up it’s third annual Pumpkin Trail.

Local entities submitted painted pumpkins to line the trails of Preston Miller park.

The trail started during the Covid pandemic as a way to encourage the community to use local parks.

Since then, it has evolved into a partnership between Bowling Green Parks and Recreations, local businesses, and local organizations to enhance quality of life and engage with the community.

“We definitely want to see it grow. We want more businesses involved, we want more schools involved. Because as a parks department, we’re always trying to find ways to help bring people together,” said Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis.

And if you missed the Halloween fun, Christmas is right around the corner.

Levis says the city will be having its annual Downtown Lights Up event in December for the Christmas season, where the parks department will be providing activities at Circus Square Park.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.