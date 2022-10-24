BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail

BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail
BGPR finishes third annual Pumpkin Trail(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has finished up it’s third annual Pumpkin Trail.

Local entities submitted painted pumpkins to line the trails of Preston Miller park.

The trail started during the Covid pandemic as a way to encourage the community to use local parks.

Since then, it has evolved into a partnership between Bowling Green Parks and Recreations, local businesses, and local organizations to enhance quality of life and engage with the community.

“We definitely want to see it grow. We want more businesses involved, we want more schools involved. Because as a parks department, we’re always trying to find ways to help bring people together,” said Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis.

And if you missed the Halloween fun, Christmas is right around the corner.

Levis says the city will be having its annual Downtown Lights Up event in December for the Christmas season, where the parks department will be providing activities at Circus Square Park.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Fatal crash causes fire near fossil plant in Muhlenberg Co.
Unseen Bowling Green hosted the very popular Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour for Adults,...
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a 3:18a.m. structure fire.
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road.
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
HCGH
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel Co. woman named Tawana R. Martin, 37,...
Kentucky State Police needs help locating missing Laurel County Woman
Black Achievers Banquet honors community members
2022 Black Achievers Banquet Honors Community Members