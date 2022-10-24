Breezy and warm today, showers and storms Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! We’re mild to start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the next several hours!

Today will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings us our best shot at widespread rainfall in nearly two weeks! Some thunderstorms are also possible. A couple of storms could be strong mainly south and west of Bowling Green late Tuesday afternoon. But it’s RAIN we need, and some places could pick up more than .50″. That won’t be enough to end our drought, but the rain should at least put a dent in it.

Cooler air returns for Wednesday before a bit of warming late week. There will be another chance for showers Saturday into Sunday with temps close to seasonal averages as we move closer to Halloween!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 82. Low 53. Winds SW at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 76. Low 53. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. High 63. Low 43. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High Today: 87 (1921)

Record Low Today: 24 (1981)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:57 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.21″ (-2.53″)

So Far This Year: 35.71″ (-5.44″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

