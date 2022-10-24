Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town.

The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house.

“We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on Halloween day, we’ll display all this up,” Chaffin said. “We kind of make it look like Carn-Evil has come in and taken over.”

Chaffin has been doing displays like this for over 10 years, with planning starting as early as summer to make the perfect haunt.

“We started in June this year, trying to figure out our little themes and new stuff that we’re going to do,” Chaffin said. “We try to map it out and do it the best we can, but sometimes it just kind of comes naturally when you’re out here putting it together.”

Chaffin says Halloween has always been special to her and her family and now, she’s made it special for the neighborhood.

“It’s great just to watch the kids, and even adults, that ride by and come to enjoy it,” Chaffin said. “The compliments we get from it, it makes me feel good that we were able to do that.”

Being the Halloween house means plenty of trick or treaters, but Chaffin says she’s more than prepared.

“We started buying candy as soon as the candy hit the shelves. We have boxes and boxes of candy in the house that are ready to go.”

And though she knows not everyone gets in the spooky spirit, Chaffin says she wouldn’t change anything.

“Halloween, you can kind of take it back to your childhood days. It’s not as stressful, you can have fun with it. It reminds me of being a kid and just having a good time with it.”

Those looking for some pre-Halloween fun can visit Chaffin at 707 Magnolia St. this Friday for some freaky festivities.

And of course, be sure to stop by on Halloween … if you dare!

