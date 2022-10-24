Man arrested on DUI after crashing truck into water

Man crashes car into lake at Basil Griffin Park and arrested on DUI charge.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after they say he crashed his truck into the lake at Basil Griffin Park.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a possible intoxicated driver that had driven his vehicle into the pond at Basil Griffin Park.

Officials say the driver of the car was very intoxicated and ‘created a dangerous situation’ by almost hitting some pedestrians prior to driving into the water.

Damien Lyles was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, wanton endangerment (1st Degree), reckless driving and resisting arrest.

The car was removed from the pond.

